Rajnagar: Amid the severity of cyclone Yaas that played havoc in some coastal districts of Odisha on May 26, there is also good news. A child was born in Kendrapara district when the cyclone was in full swing. Her parents have named her ‘Yash’ after the cyclone Yaas.

As of now cyclone Yaas has crossed the Odisha coast. However, it has left a trail of destruction.

Of course, many people had been evacuated from low lying areas to safer places keeping in view the upcoming peril. Even administration had arranged safe shifting of the pregnant women to different health care facilities.

Saraswati Bairagi from Harinapokhari village in Rangani panchayat under Talachua Police limits was one of the expecting mothers who were shifted to Talachua PHC. She delivered a baby girl at the Primary Health Centre during the cyclone.

The infant’s father Soumyaranjan Bairagi, her family members and staffs of the PHC are happy to welcome the girl.