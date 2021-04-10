Baby Elephant Rescued From Well In Mayurbhanj District Of Odisha

By WCE 7
elephant falls into well odisha
baby elephant

Mayurbhanj: An elephant calf has been rescued from a well in Bisusola village under Deuli range in Baripada Forest Division of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha today.

According to reports, a herd of elephants from Jharkhand had entered the village after crossing the dense forest on the West Bengal border. The herd was passing the village when the calf fell into the well.

On getting the information, the forest officials from Deuli Range rushed to the spot to initiate the rescue operation.

The baby elephant has been rescued the officials from the well.

