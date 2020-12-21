elephant found dead in odisha

Baby Elephant Found Dead In Sonepur Of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sonepur: The body of a baby elephant has been found in the forest of Narayanpur village under Sonepur district of Odisha.

The baby elephant was found dead in the Barapahada forest near Menda village on the peak of Barapahada mountain.

The dead elephant is estimated to be around 2-3 years of age.

The Forest Department received the news that the baby elephant has been found dead on Sunday night but as there were difficulties to conduct the post mortem they reached the spot in the morning today.

The district chief veterinarian arrived on the spot and said that the reason of the death will be be revealed only after the post mortem is conducted.

