Baby Elephant Falls into Well in Odisha’s Rairakhol, later rescued

By KalingaTV Bureau

Rairakhol: An elephant calf which reportedly fell into a 15-feet deep abandoned well at Badakasibahal in Badabahal forest range in Sambalpur district on Saturday was rescued in a joint operation by the forest department, Rairakhol forest division and Badabahal Ranger.

On being informed, teams from Rairakhol forest,police and fire department rushed to the spot and rescued the elephant.

Two earthmovers were pressed into service to dig a way into the well and finally the baby elephant came out  and was released into the forest.

The baby elephant along with herd of elephants had strayed into the area and while moving towards paddy field fell into the abandoned well.

