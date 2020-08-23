Elephant dies in Odisha

Baby elephant dies in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

By KalingaTV Bureau

Baripada: A six-month-old sick elephant died in Rasgovindpur forest range in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Sunday evening,  officials said.

According to reports, the locals spotted elephant lying unconscious on the agricultural land near Bhaliapada village under Rasgovindpur block in the district this morning.

On being informed, veterinary staff from Maroda and Baripada reached the spot and administered fluids to the elephant. The baby elephant also managed to walk for sometimes.

Later, the Forest officials rescued the elephant and took it to Baldia nursery for further treatment. However, the elephant died while undergoing treatment at the nursery, said  a senior forest official.

The exact cause of the death would be known after postmortem, he added.

You might also like
State

This is how you can update EPFO KYC details online

State

Odisha records highest single-day COVID-19 recoveries at 2129

State

7th pay commission: Good news for these government employees, the government has…

State

Big news for the Post Office customer! These rules have changed; check details if not…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7