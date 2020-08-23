Baripada: A six-month-old sick elephant died in Rasgovindpur forest range in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Sunday evening, officials said.

According to reports, the locals spotted elephant lying unconscious on the agricultural land near Bhaliapada village under Rasgovindpur block in the district this morning.

On being informed, veterinary staff from Maroda and Baripada reached the spot and administered fluids to the elephant. The baby elephant also managed to walk for sometimes.

Later, the Forest officials rescued the elephant and took it to Baldia nursery for further treatment. However, the elephant died while undergoing treatment at the nursery, said a senior forest official.

The exact cause of the death would be known after postmortem, he added.