Baby born without head and mouth in Mayurbhanj

Baripada: A rare and strange baby was born in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district today. The incident occurred at Kulapata village under Saraskana Block of the district.

One Chudamani Hansda, the wife of Bablu Maharana, a native of the Kulapata village, was being taken to Bangriposi Hospital in an ambulance after she complained lebour pain.

However, Chudamani gave birth to her baby inside the emergency vehicle only before reaching the hospital, said sources.

The baby was looking very strange as it did not have a mouth and head. Unfortunately, it died soon after its birth, added the sources.

Currently, Chudamani is undergoing treatment at Bangriposi Hospital hospital.

The incident of the baby born without head has shocked everyone in the locality.