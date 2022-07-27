Babushan-Prakruti Mishra controversy: Actor moves High Court for anticipatory bail

Cuttack: In the latest development of the Babushan-Prakruti Mishra controversy of Odisha, actor Babushan has moved to High Court seeking anticipatory bail. Advocate Dharanidhar Nayak informed about it.

As per reports, case has been registered against Babushan at Kharvel Nagar Police Station in Bhubaneswar under sections 498A and 506 of IPC. The case has been registered on the basis of the complaint filed by his wife Trupti and Police are probing the case.

It has been further learned that two cases have been lodged at Kharvel Nagar Police Station over the star-fight.

Babushan returned Odisha today from Chennai. He is likely to be interrogated by Police within a day or two. Ahead of that the actor has moved Orissa High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

It is to be noted that on July 23rd this month, Odia actor Babusan Mohanty, his wife, and co-actor Prakruti Mishra got into an ugly fight on a busy Bhubaneshwar Street and the video went viral.

In the purported video, Babushaan’s wife Trupti was seen assaulting her husband and actress after catching them together in a car. She was also seen trying to pull Prakruti’s hair as she tried to escape.

Trupti also stopped Prakruti from boarding an auto-rickshaw and accused her of ruining her family, while Prakruti indicated that Trupti has lost her mental balance.

A few hours after the incident, actress Prakruti’s mother, Krushnapriya Mishra, lodged a complaint at the Kharavela Nagar police station.

When it comes to films, Babushaan was seen sharing screen space with Prakruti in the recent Odia movie “Premam”.