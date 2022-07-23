Babushaan’s wife files complaint at Kharvel Nagar

Bhubaneswar: Odia superstar Babushaan Mohanty’s wife Trupti Satapathy filed a complaint at Kharvel Nagar here on Saturday.

According to Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh, Trupti Satapathy filed the complaint in the presence of her mother-in-law and veteran actress Aparajita Mohanty.

The Bhubaneswar DCP informed that her case has been lodged under sections 498A (husband or his relative subjecting her to cruelty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

He also informed that statements of four people have been recorded over the matter.

Trupti filed the case hours after Odia actress Prakruti Prakruti’s father Manmath Mishra filed an FIR at the Kharvel Nagar police station against Babushaan’s father-in-law Lalit Satpathy alleging that Lalit and Trupti are conspiring to kill his daughter.

Earlier in the day Ollywood superstar Babushaan Mahanty’s wife Trupti had assaulted Prakruti Prakruti for her alleged affair with her husband.