Babushaan talked to wife Trupti, Family dispute to be solved soon: Producer Sanjay Nayak

Bhubaneswar: Amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding Babushan Mohanty, the actor has talked with his wife Trupti Satapathy over phone after he reached his home in Jagannath Vihar of Bhubaneswar, confirmed Producer Sanjay Nayak, who is also his close friend.

“Such family matters will be solved very soon. He is in a better mental condition now but a little worried for his father, Uttam Mohanty, due to his health condition,” added Nayak in the media.

It has also been learnt that Babushaan will do a press-meet within two days.

Notably, in huge relief for Babushaan Mohanty’s fans,  the actor returned to Bhubaneswar on Wednesday morning at around 8.25 am from Chennai. Following this, he went to meet his parents.

Adding to it, actor Babushan has moved to Orissa High Court seeking anticipatory bail, informed Senior Advocate Dharanidhar Nayak.

A case had been registered against Babushan at Kharvel Nagar Police Station in Bhubaneswar under sections 498A and 506 of IPC. The case has been registered on the basis of the complaint filed by his wife Trupti and Police are investigating the case.

 

