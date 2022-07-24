Babushaan releases video, says ‘Will not work with Prakruti Mishra’

Bhubaneswar: Ollywood actor Tanmay Mohanty, popularly known as Babushaan Mohanty, has released a video statement and said that he will not work with Prakruti Mishra or any heroine after the purported videos of Prakruti Mishra being harassed by his wife went viral on various social media platforms on Saturday.

The Ollywood actor, who is reportedly in Chennai to attend an event, has shared a video in which he said that he will not work with Prakruti Mishra or any heroine in the future if my family has issues with it.

“All of you must be enjoying watching my viral videos. But, I want to tell you that I came to Chennai to participate in Utkal Divas celebrations and Prakutri Mishra was also invited to the event. I came here to promote my film in which Prakruti is working opposite me, and we were also planning to announce a new film” Babushaan stated in the video.

“I was not aware that my family was going through disturbances. If my family has issues with this then I will not do that film with her. If required, I will not work with any heroines in the future,” the actor said in his video statement.

Reportedly, the Babushaan’s wife Trupti Satpathy stopped the actor and Prakruti Mishra while they were on their way to the Bhubaneswar Airport to catch a Chennai-bound flight for their film promotion. Trupti manhandled both the actor and Prakruti on the street in front of many people alleging that she had an affair with her husband. The video of the incident quickly went viral on social media platforms on Saturday.

After that, the actress’s father Manmath Mishra filed an FIR at the Kharvel Nagar police station against Babushaan’s father-in-law Lalit Satpathy alleging that Lalit and Trupti are conspiring to kill his daughter.

On the other hand, Trupti accused the actress of creating disturbances in their marital life and lodged a complaint against Prakruti at the same police station in the presence of her mother-in-law and veteran actress Aparajita Mohanty.

