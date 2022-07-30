Babushaan-Prakruti row: Babushaan faces police interrogation, asked these questions!

Bhubaneswar: Ollywood actor Tanmay Mohanty, better known professionally as Babushaan Mohanty appeared before the Kharvel Nagar police station here today. The actor appeared before the police station in two separate cases filed over his ongoing family disputes.

Babushaan reportedly faced police interrogation for about 40 minutes in the presence of his mother, noted actress Aparajita Mohanty and relative Rabi Mishra.

Here is the possible set of questions that the cops asked the actor today:

What exactly happened on July 23?

Where was he going with actress Prakruti Mishra?

How and under what circumstances did his wife Trupti Satapathy reach at the spot?

Why did they fight?

What was the role of Prakruti Misha in his fight with his wife?

Who all were there inside the car?

Who had filmed the incident and made it viral?

How long has he been in a relationship with Prakruti Mishra?

Is their relationship limited to friendship or more than that?

What is the truth behind the allegations leveled by his wife Trupti?

Were you tortured mentally?

Was Prakruti Mishra blackmailing him?

Were they living in a live-in relationship?

Was he consuming drugs?

Why was he meeting Prakruti Mishra despite protest by his wife?

Meanwhile, the inspector-in-charge of Kharvel Nagar police station, Arun Swain, informed that the actor cooperated with the cops during the interrogation. It is a family dispute and their family is a well-known and established family and they are well aware of what is good for their family.

However, action will be taken as per the law after investigating all possible angles, he said.