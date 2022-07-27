Babushaan-Prakruti Controversy: Wife Alleges Drugs Supplied To Actor

Bhubaneswar: In the much-hyped and controversial issue of Babushaan Mohanty, wife of the actor Trupti Satpathy has alleged that the actor was being supplied with drugs, STF DSP Sachidananda Rath briefed about it.

If the allegation raised by the actor’s wife will be proved true, the star controversy in now leading towards another angle — Drug link of Ollywood.

The DSP informed that if Commissionerate Police require STF can probe about any drug link to the case. If any complaint will be lodged in this connection, STF will look into it to take necessary action.

Once, such probe begins, STF would investigate to find if there is any drug link of Ollywood. And adding to that actors and actresses may face interrogation for finding of the Ollywood drug link.

It is to be noted that on July 23rd this month, Odia actor Babusan Mohanty, his wife, and co-actor Prakruti Mishra got into an ugly fight on a busy Bhubaneshwar Street and the video went viral.

In the purported video, Babushaan’s wife Trupti was seen assaulting her husband and actress after catching them together in a car. She was also seen trying to pull Prakruti’s hair as she tried to escape.

Trupti also stopped Prakruti from boarding an auto-rickshaw and accused her of ruining her family, while Prakruti indicated that Trupti has lost her mental balance.

A few hours after the incident, actress Prakruti’s mother, Krushnapriya Mishra, lodged a complaint at the Kharavela Nagar police station.

When it comes to films, Babushaan was seen sharing screen space with Prakruti in the recent Odia movie “Premam”.