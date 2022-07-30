Babushaan celebrates birthday with fans, wife skips!

Bhubaneswar: Ollywood actor Tanmay Mohanty, better known professionally as Babushaan Mohanty, who is in a family dispute over his alleged affair with co-actress Prakruti Mishra, celebrated his birthday by cutting cake this evening.

Babushaan cut the cake in the presence of his fans and followers. However, his wife Trupti Satapathy did not attend the event but her father Lalit Satapathy visited him.

While speaking about his wife, the actor said, “I am always with her (Trupti), so I am not missing her.”

He also promoted his upcoming film ‘Gajapati’.

On the other, it is speculated that Trupti is likely to withdraw the case she has filed at Kharvel Nagar police station after she caught him red-handed with Prakruti Mishra.

His relative Rabi Mishra also stated that both the family have arrived at conclusion following a mutual understanding.

Earlier in the day, Babushaan appeared before the Kharvel Nagar police station to face interrogation over the two separate cases filed over his ongoing family disputes.