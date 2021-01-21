Babu Sir is running this ‘Chatasali’ for last 47 years in Bhadrak dist of Odisha: Watch

Chandbali: There are many traditional practices prevalent in Odisha which make the State different from other places. ‘Chatsali’ is one such unique element. Chatasali is synonymous to home tuition. And such schools are mostly seen in the villages.

Babu Sir of Bhadrak district is running a chatasali for the last 47 years. He has produced many successful students who are now placed in respectable positions and highly-paid jobs and professions.

Babaji Charan Jena, popularly known as Babu Sir is running the Chatasali at the Bajarpur village under Chandbali block in Bhadrak district. He is very popular in the villages of nearby four panchayats of the district.

Students’ favourite Babu Sir had passed Matric exam in 1974. Later, his parents died for which he could not continue academic education due to lack of money.

To run the family Babu Sir then started the chatasali and started educating students in the backyard of his house. Initially there were only 4 to 5 students. Now, more than 200 students are getting education in the Chatasali. He runs the tuition in the morning and evening hours.

Not only education Babu Sir also provides training on dance and music. He also is a known actor of the locality and has been awarded several times.

