B-Tech degree holder found begging at Puri ‘Bada Danda’

Puri: Unearthing the prevailing acute unemployment, a youth holding engineering degree was found begging at the ‘Bada Danda’ (grand road) in the religious town Puri today.

Skeletons tumbled out of the closet today morning after the victim youth identified as Girija Shankar Mishra of Jaydev Vihar area of Bhubaneswar indulged in a brawl with an auto-rickshaw over some incident and left the later injured.

After Mishra lodged a complaint at Puri Town Police Station in English in connection with the incident, his educational qualification came to fore.

Mishra, son of a Deputy Superintendent of Police had worked at a Plastic Engineering College as a Lecturer for few times after completing his BSc and B-Tech degree later chose to beg at ‘Bada Danda’ due to joblessness.

People from all walks of life had expressed concern over the plight of the educated youth.