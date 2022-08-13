Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to be celebrated in KISS, over 30,000 students to attend

Bhubaneswar: The city-based Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) University will join the nation in celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav tomorrow.

The authorities of the world’s first tribal university have decided to celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, which is an initiative of the Union Government to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence or India.

The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in KISS will be celebrated at 5.20 PM tomorrow. Over 30,000 students, staff and distinguished guests will take part in the event, which will be telecasted live on Kalinga TV.