Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Odisha to distribute 30 lakh National Flags free of cost

Bhubaneswar: As the entire nation is celebrating the 75 years of Independence ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,’ the Odisha government has also come forward to make the celebration more patriotic and memorable as it has decided to distribute over 30 lakh national flags to the people of the State free of cost.

According to reports, the members of the Mission Shakti have been given the responsibility to prepare more than 30 lakh national flags and distributed to the people freely in view of India’s 75th Independence Day.

The state government will bear the expresses of preparing and distributing the tri-colour.