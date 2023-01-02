Odisha: Ayush Hospital Director Ashok Acharya arrested

The Nayapalli Police arrested Dr Acharya on the basis of the two non-bailable warrants issued by the court under the NI Act against him.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Ayush Hospital Director Ashok Acharya arrested

Bhubaneswar: Acting on the case registered against him under the Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act, the Commissionerate police today arrested Dr Ashok Acharya, the director of Ayush Hospital and Trauma Care, which has been shut over six years ago.

Related News

IMD warns of dense fog over these districts of Odisha, check…

Odisha MP Pratap Sarangi admitted in ICU

Manoj Kumar Mishra appointed CM Naveen Patnaik’s OSD

Youth commits suicide infront of girlfriend’s house in…

The Nayapalli Police arrested Dr Acharya on the basis of the two non-bailable warrants issued by the court under the NI Act against him.

It is not be noted here that the Directorate of Medical Education & Training (DMET) conducted a raid on the Ayush Hospital and Trauma Care, which was located at Acharya Vihar of the Capital City and found several discrepancies pertaining to health services. Later, the private hospital was shut.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.