Odisha: Ayush Hospital Director Ashok Acharya arrested

Bhubaneswar: Acting on the case registered against him under the Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act, the Commissionerate police today arrested Dr Ashok Acharya, the director of Ayush Hospital and Trauma Care, which has been shut over six years ago.

The Nayapalli Police arrested Dr Acharya on the basis of the two non-bailable warrants issued by the court under the NI Act against him.

It is not be noted here that the Directorate of Medical Education & Training (DMET) conducted a raid on the Ayush Hospital and Trauma Care, which was located at Acharya Vihar of the Capital City and found several discrepancies pertaining to health services. Later, the private hospital was shut.