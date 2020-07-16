covid cases in odisha

AYUSH Doctor among four test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha’s Nabarangpur

By KalingaTV Bureau

Nabarangpur:  As many as four persons including an AYUSH doctor have tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district, informed the district administration on Thursday. With this, the tally of positive cases in district increased to 139.

Out of the fresh Covid-19 cases, three patients including the infected doctor have been admitted to the COVID hospital here while a woman patient was shifted to a COVID hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Officials , the doctor who have tested positive for coronavirus was in home quarantine after he returned from Ganjam.

As many as 494 persons tested positive for Covid-19 on July 15 in Odisha, the state health department said on Thursday. While 322 cases were reported from quarantine centres across the state, 172 cases were local.

The number of Covid-19 positive cases reached 15,392 in the state with the detection of the new cases.

