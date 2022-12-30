Ayana Routray wins KIIT-Nanhipari Little Miss India 2022 Title

Bhubaneswar: City-girl Ayana Routray has been crowned as KIIT Nanhipari 2022 at a glittering show held at the KIIT campus on Thursday. Style, talent, intelligence, elegance and compassion defined the teenage sensations as they took the ramp at the 20th edition of the beauty pageant. Twenty-eight participants between 15-17 years from 19 auditions were shortlisted for the semi-final from regional auditions held across the country through hybrid mode.

In the Grand Finale, Raisha Sahnawaz from Meghalaya and Sachi Rajesh Sawant of Goa were crowned first and 2nd runners up respectively. The top three also received a cash award of Rs. 3 lakh, Rs. 1 lakh, and Rs. 50,000 respectively, along with the silver crown, trophy, and certificates.

Many other titles were decided in the final round. The Miss Rapunzel award went to Ayana Routray; the Miss Cinderella award was won by Krishita Mohapatra; the Miss Urvasi award went to Raisha Sahnawaz; the Miss Monalisa award was won by Sachi Rajesh Sawant; Miss Photogenic was awarded to Avishika Chand; Miss Selfie award was won by Shidhika Prashad; Miss Whizkid award was won by Anavi Baniya; Miss Personality award went to Parijat Chaudhury; Miss Active award went to Chirashree Sagarika and Miss Fashion Award went to Sukhita S. They all got a cash prize of Rs. 10,000 each.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Chief Patron of KIIT Nanhipari and Founder of KIIT and KISS; Malay Mohapatra, Patron along with others crowned the winners. The core committee members such as Dr. Sucheta Priyabadini, Dr. Shradhanjali Nayak were also present at the Grand Finale presentation ceremony.

The total prize money given away was Rs. 41 lakh. The winner got Rs. 21lakh – Rs. 3 lakh cash prize and 100% academic fee waiver subject to a maximum of Rs. 18 lakh for studying in any discipline in KIIT Deemed to be University. Besides, she gets to visit South Korea along with one of her parents and participate in the Beauty and Health Olympiad there.

The 1st Runners-up in all won Rs 10.00 lakh – R 1.00 Lakh cash prize and 50% academic fee waiver subject to maximum of Rs 9.0 lakh for studying any discipline at KIIT. Similarly, the 2nd Runners Up won Rs 9.5 lakh – Rs.50000 Cash Prize and 50% academic fee waiver subject to maximum of Rs 9.0 lakh for studying any discipline in KIIT.