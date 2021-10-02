Average time of passport verification by Odisha Police reduced to 4 Days in Sept 2021: DGP

Bhubaneswar: The average time for passport verification by Odisha Police has reduced to four days in the month of September this year, informed DGP Abhay.

Reportedly till early this year, passport verification by Odisha Police was taking 38 days in 2015, 90 days in 2016, 99 days in 2017, taking 26 days in 2018, 26 days in 2019 and 36 days in 2020 (delay due to Corona).

Odisha Police decided to bring substantial improvement in this where passport verification was taken as 5T initiative. Tablets were purchased and distributed to each Police Station following which a specific application for passport verification was installed.

A Special Branch started guiding and monitoring for passport verification. In August 2021 the time was brought to six days. While, for the first fortnight of September 2021, average time of passport verification was four days only.

Meanwhile, DGP has appreciated the work of police officers, district SsP and Special Branch for this improvement.

