Auto rickshaws to run from tomorrow in Odisha with condition

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has allowed running of public vehicles including Auto rickshaws, buses and taxis from tomorrow. However, some restrictions have been put in force for which Auto rickshaw drivers are yet to whether they will venture to the road tomorrow or not.

Odisha Govt has allowed running of auto rickshaws from tomorrow, but has also clarified that norms of social distancing should be strictly followed. Accordingly, only two passengers will be allowed to board the vehicle during a ride. This did not go well with the Auto drivers.

In this situation the Auto drivers of Bhubaneswar have said that it will be difficult to afford running of Autos by allowing only two passengers in a ride. Hence, the Govt should announce a package to compensate the loss so that they can provide paid auto rickshaw ride service.

