Auto Rickshaws strike in Bhubaneswar today

Bhubaneswar: Auto Rickshaws will not run in Bhubaneswar today, the office bearers of the Smart City Online Auto group informed about this on Wednesday.

This decision was reportedly taken due to the misbehaviour of agitating drivers yesterday towards a few auto drivers in the capital city. Reportedly, when the drivers’ protest was going on in the capital city, some Auto drivers were providing Auto services to passengers who wanted urgent services.

They allegedly clicked pictures of auto drivers with derogatory remarks on placards. The agitating drivers made the Auto drivers hold a placard in which was written, ‘Mu driver naamare kalanka’ in Odia.

As per reports, a large number of drivers on Wednesday launched an indefinite strike over their 10 point charter of demands in Odisha under the banner of Driver’s Ekata Manch.

The Smart City Online Auto Group will meet the Police DG today seeking action against the disrespect shown to the auto drivers.