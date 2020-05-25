Auto-rickshaws resume services in Bhubaneswar amid lockdown

Bhubaneswar: A day after Odisha government gave permission to every vehicle to ply on the road across the State with certain conditions, auto rickshaws resumed services in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The development has brought a smile on the face of the commuters who depend on auto rickshaws to travel daily.

The auto rickshaws remained off road for at least two months following imposition of lockdown to contain spread of coronavirus in the State.

Thousands of people of different walks of life including the office goers and the labourers mostly depend on the auto rickshaws for their transportation in the State capital city.

However, the auto rickshaw drivers expressed their annoyance over the restrictions imposed on them. The State government has urged them to ferry only two passengers at a time with an aim to help them to maintain social distancing.

The auto rickshaw drivers said that ferrying only two passengers at one go will incur heavy loss for them. Therefore, the State government should either announce a special package to compensate the loss or permit them to ferry more passengers.