Sambalpur: Days after re-enforcement of amended Motor Vehicle Act in Odisha, an auto-rickshaw owner was fined a hefty Rs 30,500 for a slew of traffic violations here on Tuesday.

Sambalpur RTO officials today issued a challan of Rs 30,500 to one Enamul Haque of Khetipada in Motijhira of Sambalpur district for violating traffic norms, including overloading.

As per the challan, Rs 5,000 was slapped for using vehicle without registration and fitness certificate (FC), Rs 500 for general offence, Rs 5,000 for allowing person to drive the vehicle without valid driving license (DL) and Rs 20,000 for carrying over dimension load.

Reportedly, one Md Akram was driving the three-wheeler carrying steel pipes when RTO officials and police intercepted him near Laxmi Talkies Square here at around 10 AM and issued the challan.

On Monday, Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera said a whopping Rs 1.06 crore in fines was collected from traffic rule violators across Odisha after re-enforcement of amended Motor Vehicle Act on March 1.