Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Auto-rickshaw drivers call off strike in Bhubaneswar

The Drivers’ Ekta Mahasangha members launched an indefinite strike to press for their 10-point charter of demand yesterday.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Auto-rickshaw drivers call off strike

Bhubaneswar: Auto-rickshaw and cab drivers under the banner of the Smart City Online Auto-rickshaw Drivers’ Association called off their strike on Thursday.

While speaking about the decision of the Smart City Online Auto-rickshaw Drivers’ Association to the media persons, its president Dinabandhu Nayak said that they have decided to withdraw their agitation following talks with Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi.

Take a look

3 teachers suspended for irregularities in Matric exam in Odisha

Odisha tank truck owners association urges protesting drivers to allow…

It is to be noted here that the Smart City Online Auto-rickshaw Drivers’ Association had launched the strike to protest against the alleged humiliation done by the Drivers’ Ekta Mahasangha members.

The Drivers’ Ekta Mahasangha members launched an indefinite strike to press for their 10-point charter of demand yesterday. However, as the Smart City Online Auto-rickshaw Drivers’ Association members did not support the strike, the protesters humiliated them and forced them to hold placards with derogatory statements written on them. They also were seen being garlanded with such placards by the protesters.

Subadh Nayak 8598 news

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like
State

Self-immolation bid in front of Tehsil office in Nuapada

State

BDO slaps school committee president in Bhadrak of Odisha!

State

Program assistant in Nabarangpur under Odisha Vigilance Scanner

State

Odisha private bus owners association threatens to continue strike for indefinite…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7