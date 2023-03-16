Auto-rickshaw drivers call off strike in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Auto-rickshaw and cab drivers under the banner of the Smart City Online Auto-rickshaw Drivers’ Association called off their strike on Thursday.

While speaking about the decision of the Smart City Online Auto-rickshaw Drivers’ Association to the media persons, its president Dinabandhu Nayak said that they have decided to withdraw their agitation following talks with Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi.

It is to be noted here that the Smart City Online Auto-rickshaw Drivers’ Association had launched the strike to protest against the alleged humiliation done by the Drivers’ Ekta Mahasangha members.

The Drivers’ Ekta Mahasangha members launched an indefinite strike to press for their 10-point charter of demand yesterday. However, as the Smart City Online Auto-rickshaw Drivers’ Association members did not support the strike, the protesters humiliated them and forced them to hold placards with derogatory statements written on them. They also were seen being garlanded with such placards by the protesters.

