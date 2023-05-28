Auto rickshaw driver shows humanity, returns bag containing gold jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh in Odisha

Berhampur: An auto rickshaw driver has shown humanity by returns a bag containing gold jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh to passengers in Odisha’s Berhampur.

Simanchal Patra, a military personnel of Om Vihar in Gosaninuagaon area, reached Berhampur station by train and then hired the auto rickshaw of one T Simadri to go to house relatives house.

However, he accidentally left one bag in the three-wheeler after reaching destination. Sometime later Simadri spotted the back inside his vehicle. When inspected, he found gold jewellery along with several important documents.

Soon, he went back to the address again and returned the bag to Simanchal without falling prey to greedy to own the valuables.

Speaking about the incident, Simadri said that he felt extremely grateful for getting the opportunity to show some humanitarian action.

On the other hand, Simanchal and his relatives thanked the auto driver’s act of humanity and were happy for getting the gold, money and gold safely.

Meanwhile, other auto drivers along with the locals praised Simadri for his honesty.