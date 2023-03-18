Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Auto-rickshaw carrying Matric examinees overturns in Balasore, 5 injured

Five students were injured after an auto-rickshaw carrying Matric examinees overturned near Patna Chhak of Jaleswar in Balasore district.

By Sunita
Jaleswar: An auto-rickshaw carrying Matric examinees overturned near Patna Chhak of Jaleswar in Balasore district. Five including four students were injured in this accident.

As per sources, the students of Saraswati Sisu Mandir school, were returning after attending the class 10 examination in the auto-rickshaw. The vehicle crashed into the roadside wall while trying to avoid hitting an old woman. 

The five injured students and the elderly woman has been admitted G.K. Bhatt hospital. 

After the accident, the auto driver fled from the spot and the locals admitted everyone to the medical center.

It is reported that no complaint has been filed in the police station regarding this matter.

