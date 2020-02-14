Auto-driver gives ‘free rides’ in remembrance of Pulwama martyrs in Keonjhar

Auto-driver gives ‘free rides’ in remembrance of Pulwama martyrs in Keonjhar

Anandpur: In a noble step, an auto driver has launched free rides for passengers in Anandpur town in Keonjhar district starting from yesterday in memory of the jawans who lost their lives to attend martyrdom in the terrorist attack at Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir last year.

The driver namely, Narendra Kumar, the president of Anandpur Auto Sangh has launched the ‘free drive’ from February 13. The same offer will remain valid for four days to end on February 16.

“Terrorists from Pakistan had killed 44 Indian soldiers in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir on February 13, 2019. I have launched the 4-day free auto service is dedicated to them,” said Narendra.

“Passengers can avail the free ride from Anandpur Bazaar to Ghasipura medical and Uttareshwar temple to Jhadeswar temple on to and fro basis,” he added.

Locals in Anandpur have hailed the initiative of Narendra.