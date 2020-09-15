Cuttack: An audio tape of a police personnel in Cuttack demanding bribe in order to release a person accused of loot has been going viral around social media platforms in Odisha.

As per reports, a man identified as Ramesh Chandra Satapathy a resident of Khuntuni area in Cuttack was arrested by police following a loot case. The police then demanded Rs 50,000 to be deposited in order to free him off custody.

Even though the wife of the accused managed to arrange Rs 30,000 and called the police station, her husband was court forwarded by then. Following the incident, the wife of the accused has made the audio viral.

Whereas, the Police IIC has said that this was a trap set by the police in order to recover the loot money.