suicide attempt
Representational Image Credits: University Of South California

Attempted Suicide By Married Woman Foiled In Odisha

By WCE 2

Jajpur:  A married woman was allegedly trying to commit suicide by jumping into Baitarani River In Jajpur district of Odisha on Saturday.

The locals however spotted her before things got out of hand and rescued her.

According to reports, the woman has been identified as Rajasmita Mallick of Balasore district, One month ago she had been married off to Sandip Padhihari of Keonjhar district one month ago.

Later she revealed to police that she was going to take the extreme step due to ongoing family discord.

You might also like
State

2 From Mayurbhanj, Among the 5 COVID-19 Deaths In Odisha

State

393 Covid Positives In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,23,757

State

Two Killed Including Minor In Road Mishap In Odisha

State

Four Bars Sealed In Bhubaneswar For Violating Covid-19 Norms

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.