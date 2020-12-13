Jajpur: A married woman was allegedly trying to commit suicide by jumping into Baitarani River In Jajpur district of Odisha on Saturday.

The locals however spotted her before things got out of hand and rescued her.

According to reports, the woman has been identified as Rajasmita Mallick of Balasore district, One month ago she had been married off to Sandip Padhihari of Keonjhar district one month ago.

Later she revealed to police that she was going to take the extreme step due to ongoing family discord.