Attempt To Burn Couple Alive In Keonjhar Of Odisha!

Keonjhar: In a shocking incident, miscreants have tried to burn a couple alive in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Sunday morning.

According to reports, unidentified miscreants tried to set a house on fire in Dhakotha village under Harichandan Police Station.

Sources say that the miscreants tried to burn a couple who were inside the said house.

However, reports say that the couple has sustained critical burn injuries, hearing their shouts the neighbours rushed to save them.

They have been rushed to the SCB Medical College in Cuttack and have been admitted there for further treatment.

Further details in this case are awaited.