Bhubaneswar: A boy reportedly attacked a girl after she repeatedly refused his love proposal in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, one Kedar Barik proposed a girl time and again. However, she did not reciprocate his feelings.

Irate over the girl’s denial, the spurned lover barged into the bakery shop in Nayapalli area of the State capital city where the girl was working and attacked her.

Kedar also attacked the girl’s colleagues and employer when they tried to rescue her.

Nayapalli police has arrested Kedar on charges of attacking the girl on May 21.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, said sources.