Attack on woman IIC: BJD demands removal of Jayanarayan Mishra as LoP

Bhubaneswar: The State ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) demanded the BJP to immediately remove Jayanarayan Mishra from the post of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Odisha Assembly for allegedly attacking an on duty woman IIC in Sambalpur today.

Apart from demanding Jayanarayan Mishra’s removal as the Leader of Opposition, the BJD also demanded an apology from Mishra to the 4.5 crore people of Odisha, especially women.

“We demand that Odisha BJP should immediately remove Mishra from the post of Leader of Opposition in Odisha Vidhan Sabha for his shocking and derogatory behaviour. Also, Odisha BJP and Mishra should apologize to 4.5 crore people of Odisha and especially the women of Odisha for having disrespected and denigrated the dignity of a woman in public today,” said BJD spokesperson Shreemayee Mishra while addressing the media persons.

Earlier today, Jayanarayan Mishra allegedly slapped Anita Pradhan while BJP was protesting in front of Sambalpur Collectorate against the deteriorating law and order situation in Odisha.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered at the Sambalpur Town police station in this connection under sections 353, 354, 332, 294, 500, 341, and 506 of the IPC on the basis of a complaint lodged by Pradhan.

A delegation of Mahila Police also met RDC Northern Division and demanded action against the legislator.

