Attack on suspicion of witchcraft leaves three members of family injured in Odisha

Bhanjanagar: Three members of a family were seriously injured following an attack by a group of people over suspicion of witchcraft at Chirikipada Sasan village under Polasara police limits in Ganjam district of Odisha.

According to Polasara police station in-charge, some residents of Chirikipada Sasan village died due to some unknown reasons. However, some locals attacked the family members of one Bimal Nahak suspecting that he has been practicing sorcery.

The attack of the locals left three members of Bimal including him injured. They were rushed to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for treatment.

Tension ran high in the area following the attack on Bimal due to which Polasara police has started an investigation into the matter.