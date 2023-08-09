Attack on Phiringia police station: 2 more detained, 21 arrested till date

Phulbani: In the case of the attack on Phiringia police station two more people have been arrested on Wednesday. The total number of arrested persons has now reached 21.

The two arrested persons belong to Chikabali area of Kandhamal district in Odisha, said reliable sources.

It is worth mentioning that, the police on August 6 had arrested at least 19 people and produced them before the court for their alleged involvement in the violent mob’s attack on Phiringia police station in Odisha‘s Kandhamal district.

Police arrested the accused persons and forwarded them to the court following raids at different places, said sources adding that efforts are on to identify other accused persons.

Earlier the Kandhamal SP Suvendu Kumar Patra informed that Phiringia police station inspector-in-charge (IIC) Tapan Kumar Nahaka was transferred for his involvement in the smuggling of ganja. He was posted at the district police headquarters. Likewise, two accused home guards were disengaged from their services.

It is to be noted here that the locals went on a rampage on August 5 after action was not taken against the cops. They had sought action against them after a video purportedly showing them transporting ganja in a police van went viral.

Apart from setting the police station on fire, the mob also chased and thrashed the policemen and ransacked the vehicles.