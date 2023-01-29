Attack on Minister Naba Das: Police ASI Gopal Das was suffering from bipolar disorder, says doctor

Berhampur: Police ASI Gopal Das who fired at Odisha Health Minister Naba Das earlier today was suffering from bipolar disorder, said the doctor who treated him.

Dr. Chandra Sekhar Tripathy, HOD Psychiatry, MKCG Medical College in Berhampur said, “ASI Gopal Das had come to the clinic 8-10 years ago. He was getting angry and furious. Besides, he was attacking others. He was very active and was not having proper sleep. He was mentally very fine after being given medicines like mood stabilizers and antipsychotics for some years.”

“If I remember, he had come for a routine checkup a year ago. Such patients need regular treatment. I am also not sure whether he was going for regular treatment or not. The disease still affects the patient if he discontinues taking medicine. He had come for check-up one year ago and taken some medicine. However, I am not sure whether he was taking medicine on time or not,” he added.

Likewise, Gopal’s wife informed that he was suffering from mental ailments and had High Blood Pressure (BP).

It is to be noted here that the police ASI was detained for firing at the Health Minister leaving him critically injured earlier today in Brajrajnagar of Odisha’s Jharsuguda district.