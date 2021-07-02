Attack on cop in Jagatsinghpur: Accused arrested

Jagatsinghpur: Taking fast action in the case, Police nabbed the accused who had attacked police personnel on Thursday in Balisahi under Tirtol Police limits of the district in Odisha. A sword has been seized from him.

The accused has been identified as Nanda Kishore Baral, son of Ratnakar Baral. A number of police cases are pending on his name.

It is to be noted that yesterday the said accused had attacked police personnel in the Balisahi village in Termanpur area under Sailo GP under Tirtol Thana. He attacked Dharitri Jena and a constable of Tirtol Police station.

The cops had gone to probe a theft case that had taken place from a temple in the Totasahi area. After some time the scientific team visited the place for probe along with police dog. As the dog went to the house of the accused Baral argued with police and later attacked them. As there were few numbers of cops, he managed to flee from the scene after attacking them.

Since yesterday Police started action and conducted raids at different places and arrested the accused on Friday morning. He is being interrogated.