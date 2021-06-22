ATMA machines to be installed in Bhubaneswar, Puri Railway station

ATMA machine in Bhubaneswar Railway station

Bhubaneswar: Automated Ticket Checking & Managing Access (ATMA) System will be installed at Bhubaneswar and Puri Railway Stations soon. This will help to manage the social distancing norm at crowded Railway Stations.

Pune based Start-up firm ADD ONE has developed this unique equipment that provides touch less and smooth entry of passengers to the Railway platforms amid Corona pandemic. The machine digitally recognises a platform and allows passengers to enter to the platform on the basis of his Travel or Platform Ticket.

This will be immensely helpful for the passengers as well as the Railway authorities to have a very safe travel during Covid situation. Maintaining minimum contact, the ATMA machine checks Body Temperature, Face Mask, Ticket and Identity Card of passenger and enables Touch-Free Scrutiny of Passenger’s Credentials while following boarding guidelines.

Paradeep Phosphates Limited (PPL), a leading fertiliser manufacturing company will provide two such ATMA machines under its’ CSR activities which will be installed at Bhubaneswar and Puri Railway Stations.

The cost of both the machines is around Rs 4 lakh. PPL has expressed its happiness to be associated with such people centric initiatives of East Coast Railway. This machine has been installed at Sambalpur and Titilagarh Railway Stations, recently for contact less ticket checking and the thermal temperature scanning to prevent transmission of COVID-19.

