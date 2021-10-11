ATM van loot bid foiled by police in Dhenkanal of Odisha, 3 arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau
atm loot odisha
Representational Image

Dhenkanal: Three unknown miscreants allegedly hijacked an ATM van and looted cash near Bhojadeipur village in Dhenkanal district on Monday.

According to sources, the miscreants attacked the driver and the guard when the vehicle was on its way to load cash in ATMs.

After attacking the duo, 3 of the miscreants broke into the van, looted cash and fled from the area.

On being alerted, Dhenkanal Sadar police officials immediately reached the spot and initiated manhunt to track down the miscreants.

However, the cops managed to nab unidentified miscreants out of which, one managed to slip away.

It is to be noted that the investigation is still underway in this matter.

You might also like
State

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: Notification for 606 posts out, check…

State

Puri Srimandira to be shut for devotees on Dussehra

State

State

Odisha Cabinet Decision: Contractual employees to be referred as Initial Appointees

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

buy ivermectin for covid buy ivermectin for humans buy cialis cialis online