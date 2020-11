Bhubaneswar: An ATM loot was foiled in Jharpada area of Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha on Saturday morning.

According to reports, five looters were trying to break open the ATM by digging it out.

While they were digging and trying to damage the ATM to carry out the loot, they were caught red-handed by the local people and handed over to the Laxmi Sagar Police.

All the 5 looters were arrested by the police. Further details are awaited.