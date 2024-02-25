ATM loot bid foiled in Odisha’s Keonjhar district

Keonjhar: An ATM loot bid foiled in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Saturday due to the smart action taken by the house owner. The incident took place in Chimila area under Champua Police Station limits in Keonjhar district.

As per reports, yesterday night a few miscreants had entered inside the Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) installed at the Chimila area and they were trying to loot the money from inside the ATM machine.

At this juncture, after the owner of the house, where the ATM has been set up, shouted, the miscreants abandoned the kiosk and fled away from the scene.

After getting alerted, Police rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. Further investigation of the case is underway.