Amid COVID-19 lockdown, ATM loot bid foiled in Odisha’s Jajpur

By KalingaTV Bureau
Jajpur: Amid the ongoing lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, miscreants tried to loot an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in Odisha’s Jajpur district last night, but in vain.

According to reports, the unidentified miscreants ransacked a Tata Indicash ATM located at Markandpur under Jajpur police limits, but failed to take cash as  they could not break open the cash box.

The matter came to light after some locals spotted Thursday  morning that the ATM has been vandalised. They immediately alerted the police.

The police have started an investigation into the matter.

