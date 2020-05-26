Athagarh DFO, who had rescued pangolin from quarantine centre to be tested for COVID



Cuttack: The Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Athagarh Forest Division in Odisha’s Cuttack district, who had rescued a pangolin from a quarantine centre in Badamba will be tested for COVID 19.

It is to be noted that a female pangolin was rescued from the quarantine centre at Mahulia UGME School in Badamba under Athagarh Forest Division in Odisha’s Cuttack district earlier today.

Since the pangolin was rescued from the quarantine centre, where 42 migrants have been housed, it was decided to send its swab for a COVID-19 test before it is released into the wild.

The said DFO Sasmita Lenka had come in contact with the pangolin during the rescue process. And hence it was in discussion whether her swab test for COVID 19 is required or not. However, it was later decided that the DFO’s swab test is essential.