Bhubaneswar: Heatwave conditions intensified in many places in Odisha on Saturday, with mercury crossing 40 degrees Celsius in at least two of places in the state.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Boudh was hottest place in the state at 43 degrees Celsius, while Talcher boiled at 50.2 degrees Celsius.

The capital city Bhubaneswar recorded 34.2 degree Celsius while Cuttack registered its maximum day temperatures at 34.8 degree Celsius.

The Met Dept however forecast light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places in the state till tomorrow morning.

“Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Boudh, Angul, Nayagarh and Kandhamal till 8. 30 AM on Sunday,” the latest bulletin of IMD said.