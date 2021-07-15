Aswini Vaishnaw reviews Odisha ongoing railway projects

Bhubaneswar: The new railway minister Aswini Vaishnaw reviewed the functioning and implementation of all the ongoing Railways projects and future developmental aspects of Odisha.
Vaishnaw informed regarding the review of the projects via his twitter account The Minister was seen looking at the railway project map while fixing strategies to expedite the pending works.
Just took a review of functioning and implementation of all the on going Railways projects and future developmental aspects of Odisha. pic.twitter.com/MKAusp5pIc
— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) July 14, 2021