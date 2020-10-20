Asst Executive Engineer of GPH Division-II under vigilance scanner in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance slueths today raided the residence and offices of Rabindra Nath Pradhan, Assistant Executive Engineer, GPH Division-II, Bhubaneswar on charges of of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The Vigilance sleuths conducted simultaneous searches at 6 places– a double-storied building at Nayapalli here, an apartment over plot No. 51, Kanchilo, Nuagaon, Balianta, a single-storied house at Naharakanta, Balianta, Bhubaneswar, office chamber of Pradhan located at GPH, Division-II, Unit-III, Bhubaneswar, a house of his relative at Kurunti, Balianta, and his native place at Ayodhya Nagar, Berhampur.

Till the last reports came in, the raids were underway.

