Asst. Engineer in Bhawanipatna under Odisha vigilance scanner, details here

Kalahandi: Assistant Engineer Kishore Chandra Sahu of GPH Section in Bhawanipatna of Kalahandi district under Odisha Vigilance scanner today.

Today on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets to his known sources of income by Kishore Chandra Sahu, A.E (Asst. Engineer), GPH (General Public Health) Section, Bhawanipatna, Kalahandi district has come under vigilance scanner.

Simultaneous house searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance led by one Addl SP, three DSPs, four Inspectors and other staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhawanipatna at the following places in Kalahandi district, namely:

1. Residential house of Kishore Chandra Sahu situated at Mandarbagichapada, Bhawanipatna Town in Kalahandi.

2. Parental Residential house of Kishore Chandra Sahu situated at Village- Balbaspur under Narla Block in Kalahandi.

3. Office Chamber of Kishore Chandra Sahu situated at GPH Section office, Bhawanipatna of Kalahandi.

Search is in progress in this matter. Further detailed report follows.