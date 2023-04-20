Assistant Executive Engineer Sanjukta Singha apprehended by Odisha Vigilance

Jharsuguda: Sanjukta Singha, the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of the office of EE, N.H. Division, Jharsuguda has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting a bribe today.

Singha was apprehended while accepting a bribe of Rs 27,000 from a complainant (Contractor) for the release of payment towards the final bill related to works executed by the contractor.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from the accused Singha and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations of Singha from DA angle, said source adding that in this connection, Rourkela Vigilance PS Case No.10 dt.19.04.2023 U/s 7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered.

Singha joined service as AEE on 26 April 2021. After 2 month of training she was posted to Jharsuguda NH Division. She joined as AEE Jharsuguda NH Division on 26 June 2021 and was continuing since then.

Further investigation is in progress against accused Singha.

