Assistant Executive Engineer Of Public Health Division Under Vigilance Scanner In Odisha

Sundergarh: The Vigilance officials conducted raids at the residence of the Assistant Executive Engineer with Public Health Division Narayan Pradhan on charges of amassing properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Sources said, a team of anti corruption officials conducted simultaneous raids at six places including his official residence at ADB Colony in Sundergarh, his office in Sundergarh, farm house at Kendughat in Deogarh, ancestral house in Deogarh, father-in-law’s house in Angul and several others places in Deogarh.

A 6-member special team is conducting raids at several places.

Pradhan owns 33 decimal plot in Sambalpur, 2 decimal plot in Jatni, Khurda and several plots in Deogarh, informs Vigilance official.